Australia's Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double ton in women’s Test history

Perth: Australia women all-rounder Annabel Sutherland smashed the fastest double century in the history of women’s Tests after she brought up 200 on the stroke of tea on day two of the one-off Test against South Africa here at the WACA Ground. She reached the milestone in just 248 balls, breaking the previous record of 306 balls held by Karen Rolton. In the process, she also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.

Resuming her innings on a promising 54 on day 2, Sutherland showcased remarkable composure and skill as she seamlessly continued her onslaught against the Proteas’ bowling attack on the second day and turned her second Test ton into a double.

Her sensational inning came to an end in 121.4 over when she fell victim to Chloe Tryon for the score of 210 off 256.

Sutherland is the ninth woman to score a double hundred in a Test and the fifth Australian. Former India captain Mithali Raj is the only younger player to score doubleton, scoring 214 at 19 years old in 2002.

The 22-year-old had earlier become the first woman to score two centuries batting at No.6 or lower. Her first Test ton came against England during last year’s Ashes at Trent Bridge, where she struck a superb unbeaten 137 batting at No.8.

Sutherland ranks as the third youngest woman to achieve two or more centuries in total, trailing behind India’s Sandhya Agarwal and New Zealand’s Emily Drumm, both of whom accomplished this feat at the age of 21.

Sutherland’s innings helped Australia push their lead close to 450 at tea on day two on Friday. IANS

