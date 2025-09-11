Australia’s third women’s ODI against India to be played at Bellerive Oval

New Delhi: The third Women’s One Day International between Australia and India on Sunday, March 1 will now be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The match was rescheduled after Cricket Australia (CA) was informed by Cricket Victoria (CV) that the Junction Oval would be unable to host the day/night match.

The unavailability of Junction Oval is due to planning delays that meant the new lights at the venue would not be operational for this match and this ongoing work on the light instalment would have made parts of the ground inaccessible for fans.

It was also not considered practical to schedule the match as a day fixture given the short turnaround from the day/night match scheduled for Hobart on Friday, February 27. The MCG was unavailable with ground renovation works due to take place. IANS

