Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: A star of Australia's World Test Championship triumph, opener Usman Khawaja has been crowned the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Khawaja's stellar performances throughout the year played a crucial role in Australia securing their first ICC World Test Championship title.

The left-handed batter commenced the year on a sublime note, carrying forward his momentum from the previous season by achieving a career-best score of 195 not out against South Africa.

Undeterred by challenges, Khawaja showcased his mettle during the away series against India, emerging as the top run-scorer with an impressive tally of 333 runs in four matches, featuring a century and two half-centuries. IANS

