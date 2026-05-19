Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Arnautovic, Sabitzer and Alaba Lead Return After 28 Years

NEW DELHI: Austria has named its squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on June 11 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Coached by Ralf Rangnick, veteran striker Marko Arnautovic headlines the squad, with the country’s record appearance maker set to lead the line in North America.

The selection locks in the 37-year-old forward, anchoring an experienced core alongside captain David Alaba and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as Austria return to the world stage after a 28-year absence. Agencies

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