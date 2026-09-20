Axar Patel Named Impact Player of the Series as India Crush Afghanistan 3-0 in T20Is

New Delhi: Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was named the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ following India’s recent 3-0 T20I series triumph over Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with head physio Kamlesh Jain handing over the medal in the dressing room.

Axar played a crucial role throughout the series by delivering tight spells and maintaining pressure while picking four wickets in three games, including a spell of 2-9 in three overs in the final game which India won by 127 runs.

“Guys, congratulations on the series win. With regards to the impact player for the series, someone who does his work silently behind the scenes and also during the game when he has to bowl those crucial overs in the power play, as well as towards the end of the power play.

“He comes in, silently does his job, whether it’s in the fielding in 30 yards or on the boundary line, gives his 100 percent commitment. Someone who echoes the team’s motto of putting the team over self, one and only, Axar Patel,” Jain said in a video shared by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Saturday.

Accepting the honour, Axar expressed pride in the collective effort shown by the team across all three matches and called on the group to carry the same momentum into their next assignment, which is the men’s T20 event in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

“We did pretty well in all three games. We implemented what we had discussed. Overall, as a team, I am very proud of this side and the past few series, the way it went, nothing can be changed. If we keep winning, the atmosphere will be automatic upwards.

“If we keep winning, we will move forward as a unit. In the next Asian Games, we will do the same. If we keep the atmosphere and environment as it is, I think we can do better. So keep it up and good luck,” he said.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who isn’t going for the Asian Games, kept his address brief and called on the players to put the series victory behind them and re-align their focus for the continental event, where India are current gold medal holders. IANS

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