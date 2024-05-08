Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah

Jeddah: Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Miyu Nagasaki (Japan) and Kim Nayeong (South Korea) in the round of 16 match of the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Tuesday. Ayhika and Sutirtha lost 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 11-8) to the Nagasaki-Nayeong pair in 43 minutes.

In the men’s doubles event, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar went down 3-2 (18-20, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7) against Lubomir Pistej (Slovakia) and Chan Baldwin (Hong Kong) in the round of 16. IANS

