Ayush Shetty Defeat Leaves India 0-1 Down to France in Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinals in Denmark

NEW DELHI: India trailed France 0-1 in the Thomas Cup 2026 semifinals in Horsens, Denmark, on Saturday after Ayush Shetty lost to Christo Popov in straight games in the first singles match.

With Lakshya Sen ruled out of the tie due to an elbow injury, World No. 18 Ayush had to play as the top-ranked Indian singles player. However, against World No. 4 Christo, the 20-year-old could not do much and conceded the match 11-21, 9-21 in 39 minutes. The left-handed Frenchman totally dominated the match. He dictated the rallies, controlled the pace and kept the Indian guessing.

Defending champion China led Denmark 1-0 in the other semifinal as World No. 1 Shi Yuqi took down World No. 3 Anders Antonsen 21-16, 21-5. Agencies

Also Read: CSK register 8-wicket dominant win over MI, climb to sixth in IPL 2026 table