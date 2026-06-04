Ayush Shetty, Rohan-Ruthvika progress to pre-quarters of Indonesia Open

Jakarta: Former world junior bronze medallist Ayush Shetty and mixed doubles combination of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani registered hard-fought wins to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Shetty defeated China's Weng Hong Yang 8-21, 22-20, 21-15, while Rohan and Ruthvika upset world no 20 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-14 to advance, according to a release.

Thomas Cup 2026 Bronze medallist Ayush came from a game down to beat world no.15 Weng for the second time in a row. Though he surrendered the first game, Ayush took an early lead in the second with a 4-point advantage at 8-4. Weng reacted quickly to close the gap, reaching his second game point. From 19-20, the Indian scored the crucial three points, forcing a decider.

While the second was an intense battle, Shetty earned a comfortable 6-point lead and maintained the advantage to close the match at an hour and six minutes. The Indian had defeated Weng previously at the Thomas Cup in April. He next meets Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, who upset the 4th seed, Christo Popov.

In mixed doubles, Rohan and Ruthvika outplayed the higher-ranked Chinese Taipei pair, Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang, in straight games in just 34 minutes. Tough battle awaits as they meet the defending champions, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France, in the next stage.

In women's singles tomorrow, PV Sindhu has to survive An Se Young's threat to advance, while Hariharan-Arjun meet Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai. (ANI)

Also Read: Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, Arjun-Hariharan Advance to Next Round