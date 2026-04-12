Ayush Shetty stuns World No. 1 Vitidsarn to storm into Badminton Asia Championships final

Ningbo: Ayush Shetty pulled off a stunning upset to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, surprising World No. 1 and Paris 2024 silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn in an exciting men’s singles semi-final at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Saturday.

Ranked 25th, the Indian player showed remarkable determination to come from behind and beat the top seed 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes. After being dominated in the first game, Ayush displayed great composure and tactical skill to fight back, shifting the momentum in his favor with aggressive shots and better control at the net.

This win marked a major milestone for Ayush, as he became the first Indian men’s singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to win a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships. It also ended India’s short wait for a podium finish at the event, with the last medal coming in 2023 through the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Ayush’s journey to the final has been impressive. He already made headlines in the quarter-finals by defeating world No. 4 Jonatan Christie 23-21, 21-17, marking his first win against the Indonesian star. Earlier in the tournament, he beat world No. 7 Li Shi Feng in straight games and followed that with another strong victory over Chin Yu Jen from Chinese Taipei.

The reigning US Open Super 300 champion has shown consistency, confidence, and a bold approach throughout the tournament, taking down higher-ranked players with skill. Meanwhile, India had mixed results in other events. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost in the second round, while Lakshya Sen had an early exit in the first round.

As a historic final approaches, Ayush Shetty stands on the edge of a significant achievement, carrying India’s hopes as he aims to finish his dream run with the biggest title of his career. IANS

Also Read: Saba Karim on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A New Era Begins