Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins in Baku after Piastri crashes out

BAKU: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position while Oscar Piastri crashed on the opening lap and had his Formula One lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris slashed to 25 points.

McLaren had hoped to secure their 10th Formula One constructors’ title, and second in a row, on Sunday with a record seven rounds remaining, but must now wait until Singapore on October 5.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes, which moved up to second place and 333 points behind McLaren. Carlos Sainz finished third for Williams’s first podium of the season.

Norris started and finished seventh, with his chances of scoring more points scuppered by a slow pitstop for the second successive race.

The win was Verstappen’s second in a row, and he was absolutely dominant, leading from pole to flag and setting the fastest lap for a “Grand Slam” that revived his slim title hopes with the reigning champion now 69 points behind Piastri. Agencies

