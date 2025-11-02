Babar Azam becomes highest T20I run-scorer

LAHORE: Babar Azam broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the most runs in men’s T20Is as Pakistan crushed South Africa by nine wickets in Lahore on Friday night. Babar surpassed Rohit’s tally of 4,231 runs with a crisp drive off spinner Donovan Ferreira to long-off, finishing unbeaten on 11.

Recalled for his first T20I series in nearly a year after Fakhar Zaman was rested, Babar had missed the milestone in the opening match in Rawalpindi, where he fell for a two-ball duck. Babar now has 4,234 runs in 130 T20Is, including 36 half-centuries and three centuries. His strike rate of 129 has often come under scrutiny. He also missed the Asia Cup, where Pakistan lost to India.

Rohit, who played 159 T20Is, retired from the format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year. Agencies

