Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah return for Australia white-ball series

New Delhi: The trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were given a break from Pakistan’s last two Tests against England, stage a return for the Australia white-ball trip, but will again be rested for the subsequent Zimbabwe tour.

Jahandad Khan has been in a Pakistan T20I team for the first time. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, named player of the Champions One-Day Cup tournament in Faisalabad last month with 17 wickets and missed out on a central contract, also returns to the ODI side, having last represented Pakistan in the format against New Zealand in January 2023.

PCB said Hasnain, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, and Saim Ayub are selected solely for the ODIs and will be replaced by Jahandad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan for the T20Is in Australia. IANS

