Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli, Creates New Benchmark in T20Is

Lahore: Pakistan’s Babar Azam overtook Virat Kohli to break the record for the most 50+ scores in T20Is when he crossed the half-century mark against South Africa at Lahore on Saturday. The batter crossed 50 for the 40th time in international cricket, taking him past Kohli, the previous record-holder with 39. Babar has 37 half-centuries, and three centuries in T20Is. Babar currently has 4302 runs in T20Is at an average of 39.83. He is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, having overtaken Rohit Sharma in the second match of the series to ascend to the summit of the run-scoring charts in the format.

However, he has not featured as regularly for Pakistan in recent times, having missed the Asia Cup and only returned for the South Africa series.

His knock of 68 in the third T20I was enough to steer Pakistan to a series victory. The four-wicket win in Lahore helped Pakistan complete a turnaround 2-1 series victory. Agencies

