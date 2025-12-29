Babar, Rizwan, Afridi, Rauf miss out as Pakistan name squad for Lanka T20Is

Lahore: Pakistan have named their T20I squad for next month’s three-match series in Sri Lanka, with several key players absent, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan, who are participating in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Additionally, uncapped keeper-batter Khawaja Nafay received his maiden call-up. The 23-year-old right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has recently been part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad and has featured in 32 T20 matches, scoring at a strike rate of 132.81.

All-rounder Shadab Khan has returned to the T20I team as the selectors announced a 15-player squad for the T20I series next month. Salman Ali Agha, who has played a record 34 T20I matches- the most by a Pakistani player this year- will remain captain of the revamped squad. IANS

