Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships: India blank Vietnam to start campaign in style

New Delhi: India began their campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K. fought back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead.

Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India’s lead and senior national championships finalist Tanvi Sharma then wrapped up the match with a 21-13, 21-18 win over Tran Thi Anh.

India will next take on the Philippines in the second-round-robin tie on Saturday. IANS

