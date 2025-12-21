BAI to conduct first-ever grassroots para badminton coaches development programme

Raipur: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is hosting its inaugural Coaches Development Program - Para Badminton (Grassroot) in Raipur from December 16 to 20. This marks a major step in enhancing the coaching infrastructure that supports the sport’s quick growth in the country.

The five-day event gathers coaches from all over India for specialised training focused on developing long-term capacity in para-badminton.

The course is led by Gaurav Khanna, a Dronacharya Awardee and the national head coach of the Indian para-badminton team. It offers a thorough curriculum that includes classroom instruction and practical on-court training.

Participants learn about disability awareness, para-sport governance, classification systems, assistive devices, coaching techniques, medical support needs, and event organisation, providing a well-rounded understanding of the field.

India’s para-badminton scene is experiencing steady growth, demonstrated by ongoing international success. Indian players earned 18 medals at the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, showcasing their strength across various categories. This momentum continued at the Summer Paralympics 2024, where India won five medals, cementing its status as a top contender in the sport. As standards improve, focusing on structured coach education becomes more vital for maintaining this progress. IANS

Also Read: Sindhu, Lakshya in squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships