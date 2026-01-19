Baishya-Mahato Stand Steadies Assam in Vijay Merchant Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam reached 190 for 6 in their first innings at stumps on Day I of the Vijay Merchant Trophy semifinal against Maharashtra at Rajkot on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Assam suffered an early setback as their top order failed to capitalize and the team was reduced to 143 for 6. In-form batter Aman Yadav once again stood firm, scoring a gritty half-century. He made exactly 50 runs off 117 balls, hitting eight boundaries.

Lower down the order, Nihal Baishya and Sameer Mahato showed resilience to steady the innings. The unbeaten duo added a valuable 48 runs for the seventh wicket, facing 169 balls. Nihal remained not out on 22, while Sameer was unbeaten on 26, helping Assam end the day in a stronger position.

