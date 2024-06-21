‘Baitstow is a class player, incredibly impressive innings’: England captain Jos Buttler

Gros Islet: England captain Jos Buttler has hailed Jonny Bairstow as a “class player” and termed his unbeaten 48* off 26 knock as “incredibly impressive innings” after a dominant eight-wicket victory against West Indies in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet.

Chasing a formidable target of 181, England achieved it with ease, thanks to an unbeaten 87 from Phil Salt and a blistering 26-ball 48 not out from Bairstow. The pair added 97 off just 44 balls, guiding England to victory with 2.3 overs to spare.

“That was a really good performance from us,” Buttler said during the post-match presentation. “We planned really well, we’ve been practising well and executed both with the bat and ball and deserved to win. I thought we bowled really well to restrict such a powerful batting line-up, such great six-hitters especially. [It was a] decent score, and you had to play well to chase it down.”

Buttler was particularly impressed with the smart approach his team took while batting. “I thought we were very smart with the bat. Guys were very calculated when they took their options on. The Bairstow and Salt partnership was so good. Jonny came in with great intent and took the momentum straight back. Salty tucked in behind him for a bit and when he got that one big over, he broke the back of it.” IANS

Also Read: Euro 2024: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss

Also Watch: