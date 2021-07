NEW DELHI: Indian women's national team forward Bala Devi has been named as the AIFF Womens Footballer of the Year 2020/21, with youngster Manisha Kalyan winning the AIFF Womens Emerging Footballer of the Year award.



The 31-year-old Bala said after receiving the award that she was thankful to her coaches and family, who had played a key role in her progress as a footballer. IANS

Also Read: Dhoni's best may come in 2nd half of IPL: Chahar

Also Watch: