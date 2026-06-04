Balaji-Demoliner Exit French Open in Straight-Sets Quarter-Final Loss to Second Seeds

PARIS: India’s Sriram Balaji and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner bowed out of the French Open 2026 men’s doubles event after suffering a quarter-final defeat to second seeds Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara on Wednesday.

The unseeded Indo-Brazilian tennis duo went down 6-3, 6-4 to Great Britain’s Henry Patten and Finland’s Harri Heliövaara at Roland Garros. This was the Indian tennis player’s first-ever quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam tournament. (Agencies)

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