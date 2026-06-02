Balaji-Demoliner stun sixth seeds to reach French Open men’s doubles quarterfinals

NEW DELHI: N. Sriram Balaji and Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner progressed to the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Monday. They upset sixth-seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 7-5, 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes. Balaji and Demoliner will face the second-seeded Finnish-British duo of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten for a place in the semifinals.

In boys’ singles, Arnav Paparkar reached the round of 16 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kuan-Shou Chen, the 15th seed from Chinese Taipei.

Paparkar will also be in action in boys’ doubles as he and Thailand’s Kunanan Pantaratorn meet Mark Ceban of Great Britain and Russia’s Kirill Filaretov.

However, the campaign of Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi ended with a 7-6(6), 6-4 loss to eighth-seeded Russian Mariia Makarova in the second round of girls’ singles. Agencies

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