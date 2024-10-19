BAN VS SA: Hasan Murad Replaces Shakib Al Hasan in the First Test Squad against South Africa

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad as a replacement for veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the first Test squad against South Africa, to be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from October 21.

The 23-year-old Murad has taken 136 wickets in 30 first class matches since his debut in 2021.

Chairman BCB National Selection Panel Gazi Ashraf Hossain said: “We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test. He is at the end of his Test career but along with his experience, we still do not have someone of that calibre with both bat and the ball to replace him.

“However, Hasan Murad has performed consistently in first class cricket and has been in our system. He will lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions. We believe he has the potential to deliver at this level.” IANS

Also Read: BAN VS SA: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan not to travel to Bangladesh due to security threat

Also Watch: