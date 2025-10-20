Bangladesh add Nasum to ODI squad for WI series

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Sunday that left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been added to the ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies. The inclusion of the 30-year-old reflects the team management’s effort to strengthen their spin department following a spin-dominated first ODI.

Nasum, who last featured in an ODI in December 2024, has played 18 matches in the format, claiming 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.48. His recall is likely a tactical decision, prompted by the spin-friendly conditions witnessed in the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. IANS

