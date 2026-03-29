Bangladesh lift ban on broadcast of IPL matches imposed after Mustafizur row

New Delhi: Bangladesh has cleared the way for the telecast of the Indian Premier League, with the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan confirming there are no restrictions on broadcasting the tournament in the country.

In a significant policy shift, Swapan said the government does not intend to mix politics with sports and will instead evaluate the matter from a commercial perspective. He noted that broadcasters willing to air the IPL can approach the authorities, and their applications would be considered positively. IANS

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