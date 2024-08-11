Bangladesh Men's Cricket Team to Arrive in Lahore on August 13 for Test Series Preparation

New Delhi: Bangladesh men’s team will be arriving in Lahore on August 13 in a bid to get extra preparation time ahead of their two-match Test series against Pakistan, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21-25 and August 30-September 3 respectively. Bangladesh were originally scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 17. However, the ongoing unrest in the country and a change in the government meant there was uncertainty over their timely departure for Pakistan and their having adequate preparation time for the series. The PCB said in its statement that it had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send the Test team earlier to Pakistan, to ensure they have fair training opportunities ahead of the two-match series. IANS

Also Read: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Clinches Bronze at Paris 2024, Celebrates Back-to-Back Olympic Medals

Also watch: