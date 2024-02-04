Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed requests Bangladesh Cricket Board to not consider him for Test cricket

New Delhi: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to not consider him for Test cricket as he is battling a lingering shoulder injury, and desires to focus solely on white-ball cricket, according to a report.

Cricbuzz reported that Taskin has written a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), pleading for consideration in limited-overs formats to aid his recovery. BCB officials confirmed the development to Cricbuzz but emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion after the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season.

“He (Taskin) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game (of the ongoing BPL) is over, we will sit with him in this regard,” said Jalal Yunus, BCB’s cricket operation chairman to Cricbuzz.

The decision awaits the input of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who has been informed about Taskin’s intentions. IANS

Also Read: Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria advance to semifinals

Also Watch: