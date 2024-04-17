Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto wants Tamim Iqbal for all formats

New Delhi: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto opened up on the left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal and said that the 35-year-old is “fit” and he wants him to be available for all formats.

Tamim missed the ODI World Cup due to back injury and made his last appearance for the national team in September during the 50-over series against New Zealand. Speaking to the reporters, Shanto said that everyone in Bangladesh wants Tamim to be available in all formats.

“[Tamim] retired from T20Is but if he is fit, I want him available for all formats. I think everyone in this country wants that. This is what I want but before everything, we have to see what he wants. Then the rest of the process. I spoke to him about what I want as a captain,” Shanto was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 25-year-old skipper added that he and Tamim had a long chat in the middle of Dhaka Premier League. “I had a nice, long adda [chat] with Tamim bhai. We generally spoke about cricket. I asked about his well-being. We spoke about how we think about captaincy. He has asked for a bit of time. He will think it over. We are in the middle of the Dhaka Premier League, so once the tournament is over, there will be more clarity. I can’t really tell you exactly what’s going on, since it is now a matter of biding our time,” he added.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe next month in a five-match T20I series, which will help them prepare for the upcoming ICC event. (ANI)

