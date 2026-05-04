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Baranica Elangovan Breaks National Pole Vault Record Again in Bhubaneswar Indoor Meet

Tamil Nadu’s Baranica Elangovan continued her remarkable run in the women’s pole vault, breaking the national record for the second time in just over a month at the Bhubaneswar Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
Baranica Elangovan
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Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu’s Baranica Elangovan continued her remarkable run in the women’s pole vault, breaking the national record for the second time in just over a month at the Bhubaneswar Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The 29-year-old cleared 4.23m on her third attempt to surpass her previous mark of 4.22m, which she had set at the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships at the same venue in late March. The Indoor Stadium has clearly been a favourable arena for the vaulter. Agencies

Also Read: Elangovan Sets New Record with 4.22m Pole Vault at National Indoor Athletics

Athletics
Baranica Elangovan
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