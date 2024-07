Barbora Krejcikova wins second Grand Slam title

London: Barbora Krejcikova overcame a second-set loss to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final, claiming her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam crown here on Saturday. Krejcikova, the No. 31 seed, from the Czech Republic defeated Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in a well-contested maiden final for both at Wimbledon.

Three years ago, Krejcikova won the Roland Garros. Thirteen major events have passed since, marking the largest gap between Grand Slam titles since Karolina Pliskova's 18-event gap between the US Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2021.

Krejcikova's victory at Wimbledon adds to her growing resume, having also been a quarterfinalist in doubles at this year's event.

At 28, Krejcikova is the oldest player to win her first Wimbledon title since Angelique Kerber six years ago. She is the fifth Czech player to reach the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon in the Open Era, following Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, and Marketa Vondrousova.

She is the second Czech player in the Open Era to make the women’s singles finals in both Wimbledon and Roland Garros after Marketa Vondrousova. On Saturday, Krejcikova also became the first Czech player in the Open Era to secure women’s singles Grand Slam titles at different events.

She was unseeded in Paris back then and was only the 31st of 32 seeds at the All England Club after illness and a back injury this season limited her to a 7-9 record entering this tournament.

Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. Last year’s champion also is from the Czech Republic: unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, who lost in the first round last week. Agencies

