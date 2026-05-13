Barca star Lamine Yamal waves Palestinian flag during title parade

Barcelona: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal waved a Palestinian flag during an open-top bus parade as the team celebrated winning the Spanish title.

The 18-year-old winger, who is already widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world, held the flag as the team bus drove through the streets of Barcelona on Monday. He also posted pictures of him holding it on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was questioned about Yamal’s decision to wave the flag.

“This I don’t normally like,” Flick told a news conference. “I spoke with him. I said if he wants this, it is his decision. He is old enough. He’s 18 years old.”

There has been a global backlash against Israel over the humanitarian toll of the war in Gaza, which has spread to sport and culture. Protests have been seen in sports such as football, cycling, and basketball. Agencies

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