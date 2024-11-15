Barcelona forward Ansu Fati suffers muscle injury, likely to be out for a month

Madrid: Ansu Fati’s dreadful luck with injuries continued on Wednesday when FC Barcelona confirmed that the forward has suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for around a month. The club posted on its website that the 22-year-old “suffered a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his right thigh” during Wednesday’s training session. As a result of the injury, he is expected to be out of action for about four weeks.

The injury will put on a break as he looks to recover his place in the team after seven brief first-team appearances (four in La Liga and three in the Champions League).

It’s Fati’s second injury of the campaign after a problem with his right foot that affected him in pre-season and a repeat of the problem that saw him out of action for almost three months, while on loan at Brighton last season. IANS

