Barcelona Open 2026: Arthur Fils Claims Fourth ATP Crown and Third Clay Title Over Andrey Rublev

Barcelona: Frenchman Arthur Fils continued his strong run of form since returning from an eight-month injury lay-off, beating Russia’s higher-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(2) to win the Barcelona Open and claim his first title since 2024.

Fils, who suffered a lower-back stress fracture last year, returned in February and reached the final of the Qatar Open and the semifinal of the Miami Open. He secured his fourth ATP title on Sunday, and his third on clay, with the French Open a month away.

“It’s been a tough few months, struggling with the injury, but we’re back on court and winning the trophy, so I’m pretty happy about that,” Fils said at the presentation ceremony. Agencies

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