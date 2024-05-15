Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after victory over Real Sociedad

Madrid: FC Barcelona returned to second place in LaLiga after a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad on Monday night.

This win helped Barcelona rebound from their 4-2 defeat to Girona last week, moving them above their Catalan neighbors with three games remaining in the season.

Real Sociedad dropped to seventh place, behind Real Betis in their efforts to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 40th minute, finishing off a counter-attack with a classy shot across Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The goal came two minutes after Raphinha had hit the post for Barca after being set up by Pedri, who was back in Barcelona’s starting 11 along with Inigo Martinez, who was facing one of his former clubs.

The second goal came in the closing moments after the VAR penalized Alvaro Odriozola for handball. Raphinha scored from the spot to seal the win.

The game got off to an even start, with most of the play in the middle of the park, before Sheraldo Becker twice went close to putting the visitors ahead, with a goal ruled out for offside, before Marc Andre ter Stegen saved another effort soon afterwards.

Real Sociedad looked to get back into the game after the break, with Brais Mendez having the best chance after an error from Ilkay Gundogan, but the midfielder pulled his effort wide of the post.

Barcelona’s next game is away to already-relegated Almeria, while Real Sociedad face Valencia ahead of a vital game away to Betis, which could decide who plays in Europe next year. IANS

