Barcelona routs Real Madrid 7-0 in women’s clasico

BARCELONA: Barcelona routed Real Madrid 7-0 with four goals by Claudia Pina in a women’s clasico that set an attendance record of 40,533 in Liga F.

Pina scored all of her goals before halftime at Camp Nou stadium, and Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Sydney Schertenleib also got on the board Sunday for the Catalan club which earned its biggest-ever victory over its rival.

Barcelona has won 25 of 26 games between the two clubs. Madrid’s women’s team began playing in 2020.

Pina became the first women’s player for Barcelona to score four goals in a match against Real Madrid.

The women’s league match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium in 2019 — before Liga F began its first season — had a crowd of 60,739. Agencies

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