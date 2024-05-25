Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after trophyless season

Barcelona: Barcelona sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.

Xavi will take charge of the team’s final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick is heavily tipped to replace Xavi.

In January, Xavi said he would leave at the end of the season but, after a run of strong form, in April he and president Laporta agreed the coach would stay for the next campaign, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

However, the situation quickly changed with Spanish media reporting Laporta was angered by Xavi’s comments suggesting it was hard for the financially-hamstrung club to compete with Real Madrid and other elite European sides.

“Barcelona want to thank Xavi for his work as coach, which adds to his unmatchable career as a player and the captain of the first team, and wish him all the best in the future,” continued Barcelona’s statement.

“In the coming days, Barcelona will reveal the new coaching structure for the first team staff.”

Barcelona won La Liga last season but was not able to successfully defend the title in the current campaign.

It was knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Paris Saint-Germain, was hammered by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey. Agencies

