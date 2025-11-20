Barcelona to play Champions League in Camp Nou stadium

Barcelona: UEFA has given Barcelona the go-ahead to play Champions League matches at its partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium, the La Liga giant said on Wednesday. The news comes just a couple of days after Barca announced its long-awaited return to league action at the stadium, which had been beset by construction chaos, after more than two years in exile.

The Spanish champion will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou on December 9, just over two weeks after reinaugurating the stadium against Athletic Bilbao in domestic action on November 22. IANS

