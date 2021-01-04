Basketball icon Paul Westphal passes away at the age of 70

NEW DELHI: Basketball icon Paul Westphal has died at the age of 70, National Basketball Association (NBA) has informed. Westphal enjoyed a 12-year career with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks. His career was highlighted by an NBA title in 1974 with the Celtics, five All-Star selections and four All-NBA selections (three First-Team). Over the course of his playing career, Westphal averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals. In six seasons with the Suns, Westphal averaged 20.6 points and 5.2 assists and his No. 44 was retired by the franchise. Westphal got into coaching following his playing career, joining the Suns as an assistant in 1988 before taking over as the franchise's head coach prior to the 1992-93 season. IANS





