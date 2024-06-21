Bastos Scores Late as Botafogo Salvage Draw Against Athletico Paranaense

Rio de Janeiro: Angola international defender Bastos scored in the 98th minute to earn leaders Botafogo a 1-1 home draw with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Mastriani gave the visitors the lead at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic stadium by volleying home at the far post after Tomas Cuello’s diagonal cross.

The visitors looked on course for an upset victory before former Lazio center-back Bastos latched onto Diego Hernandez’s corner with a header into the far corner.

The result leaves Botafogo with 20 points from 10 outings, two points clear of second-placed Flamengo, who have a game in hand. Paranaense are third, two points further back.

“It was a difficult game, just like we imagined it would be,” Botafogo manager Artur Jorge told a news conference. “They [Paranaense] have a lot of quality and defend with a low line.

“That meant we had to be patient, circulate the ball and wait for our moment to attack. It’s one more point in our journey.” IANS

