Batting Powerplay could be crucial in deciding winner of India-Pakistan clash, says Finch

New Delhi: Maximising the batting Powerplay will be crucial to determining the winner of the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, said former Australia captain Aaron Finch. The last time these two teams met, India beat Pakistan thrice, including in the final, to win the Asia Cup in the UAE.

Defending champions India are currently Group A toppers and ahead of Pakistan on Net Run Rate. They arrive in Colombo after beating Namibia by 93 runs, where Ishan Kishan’s 61 helped them collect 86 runs in Power-play -- the highest total in the six-over phase of this competition.

"Yes, particularly in Sri Lanka, where the wickets are a bit slower, they're turning more. You have to maximise those first six overs. So, we saw Ishan and Sanju get off to a flyer the other night. Australia tried it today, and they were on the back foot early because they lost wickets. So, it's a real risk-reward.

“You understand the importance of getting off to a flyer because it can be harder to score through the middle overs and then towards the backend. So, wickets in hand are absolutely crucial, and a batter set in there is absolutely crucial as well. Guys who walk to the crease will find it hard to hit boundaries early on in their innings.

“It's just the way that the game is played. It's slightly different in these conditions compared to, say, Arun Jaitley Stadium, for example, which is small and batters can just stand there and clear the ropes with ease. This will take some tactical thinking, and the teams that adapt quickest generally have success in those conditions.

“So, India have got plenty of experience. They've got left and right-hand combinations. They've got guys that can play slightly different tempos and different roles, as do Pakistan. So, I can't wait for this game," Finch told IANS ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at a JioStar Media Day.

Finch, who captained Australia to the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup win, predicted Pakistan's spinners would pose a significant challenge to India's batters, requiring a shift in approach from batting-friendly conditions back home. IANS

