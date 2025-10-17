Bavuma Named In SA ‘A’ Squad For Second Game Against India ‘A’ Ahead Of Test Series

Johannesburg: South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has been named in the ‘A’ squad for the second red-ball game against India ‘A’, as part of his return-to-play program. The development marks a key step in his preparation for the home Test series against India scheduled for to happen in November.

Bavuma was ruled out of South Africa's ongoing Tests against Pakistan, with a calf strain. He sustained the injury on the white-ball tour of England and will now play in the second game against India ‘A’, to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, from November 6-9. After the red-ball games between India ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ happen from October 30 to November 9, the two teams will contest in a three-match 50-over series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from November 13-19. Marques Ackerman will lead South Africa ‘A’ in both formats. IANS

