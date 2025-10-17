Sports

Bavuma Named In SA ‘A’ Squad For Second Game Against India ‘A’ Ahead Of Test Series

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has been named in the ‘A’ squad for the second red-ball game against India ‘A’, as part of his return-to-play program.
Temba Bavuma
Published on

Johannesburg: South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has been named in the ‘A’ squad for the second red-ball game against India ‘A’, as part of his return-to-play program. The development marks a key step in his preparation for the home Test series against India scheduled for to happen in November.

Bavuma was ruled out of South Africa's ongoing Tests against Pakistan, with a calf strain. He sustained the injury on the white-ball tour of England and will now play in the second game against India ‘A’, to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, from November 6-9. After the red-ball games between India ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ happen from October 30 to November 9, the two teams will contest in a three-match 50-over series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from November 13-19. Marques Ackerman will lead South Africa ‘A’ in both formats. IANS

Also Read: It’s still very early days, Gill hasn’t yet faced the worst days of captaincy: Gambhir

Test series
Temba Bavuma

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com