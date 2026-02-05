Sports

Bayer Leverkusen beat St. Pauli in German Cup quarterfinal

Bayer Leverkusen beat St. Pauli 3-0 at home to reach the German Cup semifinals, overcoming an early scare and sloppy start.
BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen booked a place in the German Cup semifinals with a 3-0 home win over St. Pauli on Tuesday.  St. Pauli started sharply and almost took the lead from their first corner, with Martijn Kaars unable to convert in a crowded six-yard area. Leverkusen were sloppy in possession early on, and a mistake by goalkeeper Ben Voll later presented Patrik Schick with a clear chance, but Karol Mets cleared the effort off the line.

The visitors continued to press. Joel Chima Fujita dragged a shot wide from a promising position and was booked for a foul on Exequiel Palacios. Leverkusen controlled possession but lacked tempo and penetration until they went ahead just past the half-hour mark. Schick was unable to force an opening at the edge of the area, yet Martin Terrier reacted quickest in the scramble and drove the ball into the left corner, Xinhua reports. (IANS)

