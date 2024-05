Munich: Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro was injured early in the team’s Bundesliga game at Stuttgart on Saturday, a blow for the Bavarian powerhouse ahead of its Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international went off in the 17th minute after stretching too far for the ball. It seemed to be a muscular injury. Agencies

