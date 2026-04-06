Bayern Munich 3-2 Freiburg: Karl’s Stoppage-Time Winner Completes Stunning Bundesliga Comeback Before Real Madrid Clash

Munich: Bayern Munich came from two goals down in the last 10 minutes to win 3-2 at Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ahead of its Champions League quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid.

Trailing 2-0 and without injured talisman Harry Kane, Tom Bischof scored twice from distance before Lennart Karl grabbed the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

The victory took title-bound Bayern 12 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which plays at Stuttgart later on Saturday.

Bischof said the comeback win was the ideal preparation for Tuesday’s European tie in the Spanish capital.

With Kane sidelined by an ankle complaint, Vincent Kompany opted to leave Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano on the bench ahead of the trip to Madrid, which Bayern has not beaten since 2012.

Veteran Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returned from injury and rescued the visitors with two superb saves in the first half.

Freiburg took the lead just after the break when Johan Manzambi blasted a long-range effort into the corner with Neuer flat-footed.

Lucas Hoeler doubled Freiburg’s lead on 71 minutes to seemingly put his side on track for a first league win over Bayern since 2015.

The defending champion sparked into life late however, with Bischof scoring in the 81st minute and again in stoppage time. Substitute Alphonso Davies set up Karl for the winner with an excellent low pass across the face of goal.

Two pieces of individual brilliance helped RB Leipzig down Werder Bremen 2-1 away to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

Antonio Nusa put Leipzig in front with an excellent shot from outside the box and Romulo drove a low shot into the corner to pad the visitors’ advantage.

The victory took Leipzig level with third-placed Stuttgart. Bremen sit four points ahead of St Pauli, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen came from behind twice to win 6-3 in a wild clash at home to Wolfsburg to stay in Champions League contention. Agencies

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