Bayern Munich Dominates Atalanta with 6-1 Victory in Champions League Clash

New Delhi: FC Bayern claimed a 6-1 first-leg win away at Atalanta on Tuesday night to put themselves in a promising position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry handed Bayern a comfortable 3-0 lead before half-time. Nicolas Jackson, Olise and Jamal Musiala rounded off the half dozen, before Mario added-time consolation for the hosts.

Bayern’s incessant pressure paid off handsomely as the German champions took firm control of their tie with Atalanta.

Josip tap-in set the visitors on their way before a quickfire double from Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise made it 3-0 inside 25 minutes. There was no let-up, though.

Nicolas Jackson added a fine counterattacking goal after the restart before Olise bent in his second with a similar effort to his first. Substitute Jamal Musiala struck a sixth midway through the second half but it was Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic who had the final word, pulling one back in added time. (IANS)

Also Read: Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to reach German Cup semifinal