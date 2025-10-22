Bayern Munich extend coach Kompany's contract until 2029

Munich: Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him at the club until June 2029. The former Manchester City captain took charge of the Bundesliga giants in May 2024, with his initial deal set to run until the summer of 2027.

Since his appointment, the 39-year-old Belgian has made a strong impact, guiding Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season. Under his leadership, the team has recorded 49 wins in 67 matches across all competitions.

"I'm grateful, honoured and would like to thank Bayern for the trust and the working environment they've given me from day one," Kompany said.

"It feels like I've been here a lot longer and that I know the club well. It's been a great experience so far. We've started on a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate much more success."

Bayern kicked off the 2025–26 season by lifting the German Super Cup and currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

"The contract extension with Vincent Kompany is a strong vote of confidence from the club after the great job he's done up to now, as well as a clear sign for continuity and stability at Bayern," club president Herbert Hainer said.

"Vincent is held in high regard by the players, the club management and the fans. We're happy about the early extension of our cooperation."

Kompany rose to prominence during a highly successful playing career at Manchester City, where he captained the team, made 360 appearances, and won four Premier League titles. IANS

