BBL 2026-27: Finn Allen signs with Melbourne Stars

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars have signed New Zealand power-hitter Finn Allen ahead of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season, with the 27-year-old set to add further firepower to an already strong batting line-up that includes Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The 2026-27 Big Bash League season will begin on December 12, with Melbourne Renegades facing Perth Scorchers in the opening match. Allen was the top run-scorer in BBL 15, accumulating 466 runs with an average of 42.36 for the Perth Scorchers. He is set to move to Melbourne to join a formidable batting lineup. IANS

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