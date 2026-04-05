BCB holds meeting to discuss future ties and bilateral series with BCCI

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), led by president Aminul Islam Bulbul, held a meeting on Saturday to review cricketing ties with India, confirming that formal communication has been sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding upcoming bilateral tours and future collaboration opportunities.

Earlier, the BCB had written an email to the BCCI regarding the bilateral tours and series. As per the ICC Future Tour Programme, India is scheduled to play Bangladesh in a series.

The Indian men’s team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September 2026 for a six-match white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. Initially planned for August 2025, the tour was deferred due to scheduling and security issues. Following a proposal from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the final itinerary is now awaiting confirmation between the two boards.

A few months back, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) directed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release (the only) Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman (auctioned for $1 million) from its 2026 squad. The decision did not bode well with the Bangladesh government and public, and the BCB responded by seeking relocation of their team’s matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from India to Sri Lanka, citing ‘security concerns’ for its players.

Despite repeated assessments, the ICC rejected such a request, citing a lack of any credible security threats for Bangladeshi players. Bangladesh was eventually withdrawn from the T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland. IANS

Also Read: Bangladesh Sports Minister to Seek ICC Guidance on BCB's Future