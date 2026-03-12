BCCI Ethics Officer Clears MS Dhoni of Conflict-of-Interest Allegations

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retd), has dismissed the complaint filed against former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni regarding alleged violations of conflict-of-interest provisions.

The ruling concludes that no case of conflict of interest was established regarding Dhoni’s participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni now plays for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL and has led the side to the title five times.

In his detailed order, Justice Mishra noted that while Dhoni could be considered the owner of the cricket academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, the agreement was entered into in 2017, prior to the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest regulations coming into force in September 2018.

The Ethics Officer observed that there was no foundational evidence demonstrating that Dhoni’s participation as a player placed him in a position of “institutional control or decision-making authority”. Furthermore, the ruling emphasised that no instances of “favouritism, bias, or preferential treatment” were cited or proven in relation to the academy ownership. (ANI)

