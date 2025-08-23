BCCI Invites Applications for Selection Committees

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for multiple positions for its senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees.

As per the BCCI notification, it invited applications for two national selector positions for the senior men’s selection committee, who will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formats - Tests, ODIs, T20Is and any other formats as determined by the BCCI.

“The Application deadline is set for 5:00 PM IST on September 10. After the screening and shortlisting process, candidates may be called for personal interviews for further evaluation. All roles require adherence to BCCI’s rules, regulations, and highest standards of integrity,” the BCCI said in a release. IANS

Also Read: NEUFC, Diamond Harbour bid for slice of Durand history

Also Watch: