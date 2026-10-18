BCCI likely to hold IPL mini auction on December 16 in Goa

New Delhi: The mini auction for the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held on December 16 in Goa, sources told IANS on Saturday. Though a formal communication via email is yet to be dispatched to the team owners and the CEOs, sources in multiple teams and the broadcast side of things have confirmed that the auction is likely to be held on December 16.

It is also understood that there were initial murmurs for the auction to take place on December 14. "Yes, the BCCI sent out a text message to all ten teams' representatives via WhatsApp for the auction to take place on December 16, with the auction briefing to be done a day before on December 15.

“They just wanted to know the number of people from all ten teams who will come for the auction so that the bookings for them at the ITC Grand Hotel are initiated as quickly as possible," further said the sources. IANS

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